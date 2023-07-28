McDonald’s set to take over from Subway in busy Portsmouth street after new plans unveiled
Planning application documents have been submitted to Portsmouth City Council for the Subway store at 75 London Road, North End, to become a McDonald’s restaurant. The site would be next door to supermarket Lidl.
READ NOW: Hunt for man
The city council’s website has draft drawings of the proposals and states: “Alterations to shopfront, including new entrance doors, glazing and cladding; Installation of new rear gantry area to facilitate condensers.”
A letter to the council from planning consultants Planware said: “A change of use was approved in March 2023 from retail to a hot food takeaway.”
Details of the plans can be found here.