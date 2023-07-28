News you can trust since 1877
McDonald’s set to take over from Subway in busy Portsmouth street after new plans unveiled

McDonald’s is set to take over from Subway in a busy Portsmouth street after new plans were unveiled.
By Steve Deeks
Published 28th Jul 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 09:50 BST

Planning application documents have been submitted to Portsmouth City Council for the Subway store at 75 London Road, North End, to become a McDonald’s restaurant. The site would be next door to supermarket Lidl.

READ NOW: Hunt for man

The city council’s website has draft drawings of the proposals and states: “Alterations to shopfront, including new entrance doors, glazing and cladding; Installation of new rear gantry area to facilitate condensers.”

A letter to the council from planning consultants Planware said: “A change of use was approved in March 2023 from retail to a hot food takeaway.”

Details of the plans can be found here.

Related topics:PortsmouthSubwayMcDonald'sPortsmouth City CouncilLidlLondon Road