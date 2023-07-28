Planning application documents have been submitted to Portsmouth City Council for the Subway store at 75 London Road, North End, to become a McDonald’s restaurant. The site would be next door to supermarket Lidl.

READ NOW: Hunt for man

The city council’s website has draft drawings of the proposals and states: “Alterations to shopfront, including new entrance doors, glazing and cladding; Installation of new rear gantry area to facilitate condensers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter to the council from planning consultants Planware said: “A change of use was approved in March 2023 from retail to a hot food takeaway.”