Meet the 21-year-old one-woman takeaway service cooking up a storm in her kitchen in Portsmouth

A MILTON woman is cooking up a storm in the kitchen of her mum’s house in Milton after starting her own home-cooked meal service.

Ruby Worral launched Ruby Eats in November – she was being inundated with messages from people asking to cook them meals after posting pictures of her dinner on Instagram.

Some of Ruby Eats' meals

The 21-year-old offers a long list of different meals, which are all fully home-made – right down to the garlic mayo.

She provides healthy weekly meal preps, such as lemon and thyme tuna and rice for those counting the calories, as well as hearty comfort foods, such as creamy chicken alfredo.

She also makes home-made milkshakes from popular biscuits and chocolate bars, such as Biscoff.

All her meals are available to take-away, but she also offers home delivery – which her close friends and mum Caroline help her out with while she’s tied up in the kitchen.

Ruby Eats takeaway containers

Ruby studied criminology and psychology at the University of Portsmouth, before realising that she wanted to pursue her culinary dreams and quitting to create Ruby Eats.

Alongside this, she works as a waitress at Chiquito in Gunwharf Quays.

She started experimenting with food when she was a teenager after being unsatisfied with mum Caroline’s cooking.

‘My mum’s a really bad cook, so when I was about 14 or 15 I just started experimenting with foods,’ said Ruby.

Meals from Ruby Eats

After realising she had a talent in the kitchen, Ruby took to Instagram to share appetising pictures of her home-made delicacies with her friends and followers, which was one of the reasons that she started Ruby Eats.

She said: ‘I was just putting photos up of my dinner on Instagram and ever since I have had people asking if they could buy it off me, so I thought I would make an Instagram for my food.’

After taking a break to go travelling around Asia, Ruby has plans to open a permanent Ruby Eats storefront in Portsmouth, where she can provide all her much-loved meals to eat-in as well as to take-away.