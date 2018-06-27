Meet the beauty who is bringing glamour to a Fareham estate

SINGLE mum Natalie Hobbs is bringing a touch of glamour to a Fareham estate.

The 37-year-old has opened three beauty treatment rooms and a nail bar at Kwik Kuts, in Fareham Park Road.

Natalie, who also lives in Fareham Park Road, said she has been delighted with the final results of the salon’s refurb.

The salon is now split with Vanessa Hopkinson continuing to run a barbering service under the old Kwik Kuts business at the front of the unit and Natalie running her beauty business called Cafe Beauty from the rest of the premises.

Mum-of-three Natalie was inspired to start her own business after she split from her husband two years ago.

She said: ‘I left my husband two years ago and I went on a soul search. I had a beauty business in Southsea a few years ago but it didn’t work as I didn’t look after it.

‘I’ve now got three kids and I’ve built this business up from nothing.

‘I was doing threading at people’s homes and trying to make ends meet when I came up with the idea to start my own business again.

‘I feel passionate about it. I’ve built my business model on women like me, who are looking to have treatments but are busy working or with kids. I wanted to bring everything beautiful here.’

The salon, which opened last week, offers eyebrow threading, henna eyebrows, eyelash extensions and lifts, acrylic nails, pedicures, waxing, tinting and gel polishes.

Natalie said she is thankful to her dad Ian and Kwik Kuts owner Vanessa for their help getting the business ready and that she’s been overwhelmed by the positive reaction so far.

‘It’s been incredible,’ she said. ‘I have been very lucky and I’m very grateful for everyone’s support. I get paid to make people feel beautiful and I love that. It’s the best job in the world.’