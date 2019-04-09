Meet the dad hoping to clean up with his new wheelie bin company 

A DAD-OF-TWO is hoping to clean up with his new business.

Pete Keniston, from Firgrove Crescent, in Hilsea, has set up a wheelie bin cleaning firm, and is looking to tackle the city’s 50,000 bins.

The 50-year-old left his previous role as a logistics manager for a paint company to start up his Green Cleen franchise.

He said: ‘After looking at several franchise opportunities I settled on Green Cleen due to its proven system, the franchisor’s knowledge of the industry, the fact the equipment is built in the UK and that it offers an affordable service that is environmentally friendly. I hope to establish the business in Portsmouth over the next few years and then expand.’

He will be offering his service - ether a one-off clean for £10 or a four-weekly regular wash for £5 – to anybody within the PO1 to PO6 postcodes.

And he encouraged people to take up his offer before the hot summer months.

He said: ‘Regular wheelie bin cleaning prevents bad smells and odours coming from your bin. These can be both unpleasant for the owner of the bin, but also their neighbours and passers-by.

‘Regular cleaning will put a stop to maggots and flies breeding in the bin. Flies can lay eggs which can hatch out as maggots in as little as 24 hours. If you can stop the flies laying eggs in your bin you can stop maggot infestation.

‘Regular cleaning will stop cross-contamination. Unclean wheelie bins can become home to a number of different bacteria including E Coli, legionella, salmonella, clostridium and listeria. There can be a high risk of contamination to people, with the most vulnerable being our children, pregnant women and the elderly.’

As well as domestic customers, Pete will also be offering his service to businesses like care homes, housing associations, pubs, restaurants, takeaways and schools.

For more go to greencleen.co.uk/portsmouth