Meet the Gosport tattoo studio staff who worked with the cast of the Walking Dead in America

STAFF at a tattoo parlour are celebrating a successful few months full of awards, fundraising and travelling.

Indelible Ink on Forton Road, Gosport is Gez Bradley’s fourth tattoo shop after several moves due to the business expanding.

Gez Bradley (seated on his Suzuki VZR 1800cc Custom Intruder) with, from left, Harry Hillyer, Hannah Bradley, 'Silk', Jenny Ryan-Fecitt, and Thomas Hoar 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (061119-9671)

The shop is split into two halves - one half a traditional tattoo studio and the other a relaxed coffee shop with a seating area and pool table.

Gez wanted to create a relaxing place for people to come before or after their tattoo or even if they aren’t getting a tattoo.

He said: ‘Tattoo shops can be quite daunting. We wanted to make a place people can just come if they are in the area.’

Gez, who is a motorbike enthusiast himself, runs a ‘bike night’ every Wednesday, when people come along with their motorbikes and socialise with each other.

secondary image ti use with Malcolms INDELIBLE INK at Gosport that the attached image is used and credited to''Picture Duke Photography

They have had up to 120 motorbikes in one evening lining up along Forton Road.

They also hold charity nights once a month, which have generated around £2,500 for charities in the area, including Southampton’s paediatric intensive care unit, Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice and Leukaemia Busters.

The shop currently has a team of eight, including an apprentice tattoo artist.

The team recently travelled to the US, where they attended several tattoo conventions in New York, California and Atlanta.

They also worked with and got to know some of the cast from the Walking Dead.

Gez said: ‘It was really cool. I’m a proper fan of it. We got to hang out with them and we got to know a couple of them. Some of them are really cool.’

They also took home a number of awards.

Gez and tattoo artist ‘Silk’ won two awards at a convention in New York, and another tattoo artist Thomas Hoar won runner up.

As well as the US, the team has also taken their needle skills to several European countries.

Gez’s nine-year-old son Layton is learning the family trade early and hopes to one day follow in his dad’s footsteps in becoming a tattoo artist.