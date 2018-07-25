Meet the mum hoping for sweet success with her new Southsea shop 

RUNNING a sweet shop has been a lifetime dream for Cindy Jackson.

Now the 37-year-old mum has finally realised that dream and has traded in her suit for an apron.

The mumpreneur from Southsea started her Hot Candi business on Facebook last year. Since then, she’s seen demand soar and she’s quit her job at Portsmouth City Council to open a shop.

She said: ‘The reaction was so positive. Selling online gave me the confidence to start my own shop.’

Hot Candi opened on June 23 on Highland Road in Southsea to a great reception.

She said: ‘It’s great to see the look on people’s faces when they first come in. There are so many things they don’t know where to look.’

Her kids are also big fans, she said: ‘Both my daughter and son love the shop and can’t wait to see what's going to come in next.’

Cindy was inspired by American confectionery, and the TV show Candy Queen, and she believes that American sweets, which are a key selling point of her shop, are sweeter.

She said: ‘They have a more intense smell and taste than British sweets, it’s just more fun. I’ve always loved sweets, now I love making them.’

Cindy specialises in sweet cakes – cake-like sculptures which are made completely out of sweets – which she takes orders for in her shop.

She said she wasn’t afraid to experiment, and she’s tried her hand at sweet art and sweet tables. The shop sells a wide range of sweets, including Airheads, Twizzlers and LemonHeads.

Cindy said: ‘We cater for all, halal to vegetarian. Everyone should have equal opportunities to enjoy sweets.’

The shop is open 10.30am until 5pm Monday to Friday, and 11am until 4pm on Sunday. For more go to hotcandi.co.uk