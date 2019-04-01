Meet the mums who work with their daughters at Asda 

FIVE colleagues at a Fareham supermarket are following in their parent’s footsteps, as they all work alongside their mums at the Asda store in Newgate Lane.

Mandy Bertinasco, one of the longest serving colleagues in the store, has worked at Asda Fareham since its opening over three decades ago and is currently working in the training academy for new employees. Her daughter, Emma, has worked at the store for an impressive 15 years, currently in the admin department.

ASDA, Fareham.'Emma Bertinasco with mum Mandy Bertinasco.

Although they don’t work in the same areas of the store, the pair always make the time to catch up throughout the day and really enjoy working together.

Mandy said: ‘It’s lovely working with Emma, we’re laughing all the time and she looks after me. The work days have certainly brightened up since she started working here and we understand the daily ins and outs of each other’s jobs – we can always have a laugh about the day’s events!’

Another colleague, Karen Steel, had worked at the store for about three years when her mother, Ann Wardell, came to join her – 15 years later, the pair are still working together.

Karen is a regional gatekeeper while Ann works on the tills and the shop floor.

ASDA, Fareham, Mothers Day. 'Deanna with mum Zoe Holloway.

Karen said: ‘Although I work upstairs, and mum works downstairs, we do make time to see each other and catch up at work. We’ll have lunch together when we can and it’s lovely to know that she’s close.’

The other mothers who work with their children in the Fareham store include:

Lou and Shannon Race, both in Home Shopping

Sharon and Sam Webb, both on the George department

ASDA, Fareham. 'KarenSteel and mum AnnWardell.

Kim and Sam Castle, both on George, and Tim Castle in Produce

Zoe, Chart and Deanna Holloway, all cashiers

Steve Taylor, general store manager at Asda Fareham, said: ‘Having so many mothers working with their children is a wonderful thing to see, especially at this time of year.

‘We have a great team of colleagues which feels like a family at times, but it’s strengthened by the actual family relationships at the store. You’d think there might be clashes but they all get on and are an asset to the team.’

The family affair continues across the region, as a further eight mothers work with their children in the neighbouring Asda store in Gosport.