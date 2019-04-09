Meet the Wickham mum hoping to save the environment with her new eco-friendly shop 

INSPIRATIONAL mumpreneur Nina Goodall has spoken of her delight at opening her first shop – that she hopes will help save the environment.

Nina’s new eco-friendly shop – All Good Things of Wickham – is to open on Saturday at Shedfield Equestrian Centre.

Ngozi Sews' menstruation products 'Picture by: Malcolm Wells (190227-4528)

It will sell a range of eco-friendly products that are either zero waste, plastic free, reusable or vegan.

Nina, 39, said: ‘Opening a shop has been my dream from the beginning and my focus now is to really reach out to the community, not just to sell products online.

‘Raising awareness is the most important thing, so people can learn how to be more eco-friendly.’

Nina, who is a mother to two children aged four and five, originally started online shop NgoziSews in August 2015, which sells eco-friendly menstrual pads and plastic-free cleaning products.

A Ngozi Sews product 'Picture by: Malcolm Wells (190227-4519)

The sanitary towels come in many different fabric patterns and colours, which have all been sourced in the UK.

However, Nina said she has always wanted to branch out with more products and open a shop.

She added: ‘We are passionate about our village, and equally passionate about protecting the planet for the good of our children.

‘Our aim is to offer a range of hand-selected products that inspire and enable residents of Wickham and beyond to become more earth conscious.’

Her two brands will be officially merging and the new brand is now selling a much larger range of items including products for your body and hair as well as for household products.

The shop will also provide plastic recycling facilities, where people can bring their old shampoo bottles, which will then be refilled.

As well as running this business, Nina holds talks and advice sessions. Last month there was one held with Zero Waste Portsmouth on sewing sanitary products and next month she will be holding another session in Gosport.

She has also formed an online group that is bringing together dozens of providers and home businesses that will give discounts for women who are switching to plastic free and reusable menstrual products in order to raise awareness of cervical cancer.

Nina, from Wickham, said she gets the majority of her supplies from the UK, but tries to be as environmentally aware as possible when importing from abroad.

She said: ‘I buy the materials in bulk to be as environmentally friendly as possible, if I’m importing from outside of the UK, the materials go on boats which take about three months to arrive.’

For more go to allgoodthingseco.co.uk/