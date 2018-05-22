Mental health first aiders are tackling the taboo

Have your say

A SOLICITOR is calling upon companies across the south coast to focus on mental health.

Blake Morgan’s Richard Wade, a partner and trained mental health first aider, is urging businesses to concentrate on employee welfare.

Last week was Mental Health Foundation’s Mental Health Awareness Week, which aims to raise the profile of mental health conditions across the UK and shines a light on how to tackle conditions such as anxiety or depression.

But Richard says that the focus should be all year round, not just on Mental Health Awareness Week.

According to mental health charity Mind, one in four people are likely to experience a mental health issue this year.

Law firm Blake Morgan now has a dedicated mental health first aider in each of its offices.

Richard said: ‘Healthy and motivated people are the bedrock of any business.

‘Our first aiders have been fantastic in helping normalise the conversation around mental health.

‘And while they’re also a bit of fun, lunchtime yoga sessions show that doing things a little differently can break down barriers, improve health – and needn’t be difficult, expensive or time consuming to introduce.’