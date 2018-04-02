Mental health support is a ‘win-win’ says expert

AN EMPLOYMENT lawyer is urging businesses to tackle the previously ‘taboo’ subject of mental health in the workplace.

Simon Rhodes, head of employment at law firm Trethowans, says that as the stigma around mental health is breaking, workplaces are switching on to the issue.

But the partner says that there is more that can be done to help those affected.

Simon said: ‘Mental health at work is an issue that has largely been swept under the rug. Difficult to detect and even more difficult to manage, mental illnesses are rarely supported quite as well as more visible physical conditions.

‘Recently, society is becoming more aware and accepting of mental illness. As a result, the impact that mental illnesses can have on our performance at work is being widely discussed’

Simon said promoting mental health support for those who need it puts employers in a win-win position.

He added: ‘By providing timely and meaningful support, employers can improve the lives of their employees and the profitability of their businesses.’