Merger creates new agency

A STRATEGIC merger has placed Vail Williams as the largest commercial property transactional team in the Solent region.

Hughes Ellard, which was founded 44 years ago and has 27 staff, has merged with Vail Williams, which now has 165 employees and partners nationally.

Russell Mogridge, an equity partner at Vail Williams, and previously an owner/director at Hughes Ellard for 17 years, leads the transactional team from Vail Williams’ Solent offices at Ocean Village in Southampton, and the Lakeside North Harbour business campus in Portsmouth.

Russell said: ‘Joining forces with Vail Williams means that our clients can benefit even further from unrivalled market knowledge and leading service.

‘There are 10 of us on the commercial real estate transactional team, making the dedicated unit the largest of its kind in the Solent region.’