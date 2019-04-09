Merger for chartered accountants and Whiteley insurance firm 

A CHARTERED accountants has continued its south coast expansion by merging with an insurance firm.

Chartered financial planning firm Lewis Brownlee Financial Services has completed its merger with Park Gate Insurance Services (PGIS).

The new firm will operate under the Lewis Brownlee banner and will significantly increase the company’s presence along the south coast.

Lewis Brownlee, which has offices in Chichester and Midhurst, was recently named a ‘Top 100’ firm by Citywire.

Steve Burns, managing director, Lewis Brownlee Financial Services, said: ‘The integration of PGIS is a positive step in the growth of the firm and reasserts our commitment to ensuring that clients along the south coast receive the high levels of service they expect and deserve from a trusted financial services practice.’