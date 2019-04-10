Merger sees market research firm expand 

A MARKET research company that has a base in Hedge End has merged with a consumer intelligence firm.

Maru/edr has merged with Maru/Matchbox, the Maru Group’s wider advisory insights brand.

Maru/edr group CEO Ged Parton said: ‘Our UK business is a major success. We’re excited to strengthen our relationship with our sister companies in both North and South America and look forward to bringing an increasing pace of insight innovation to both our clients and the wider marketplace.’

Maru Group has worked with companies such as BuzzFeed, Lenovo and Yahoo!