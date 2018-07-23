Mexican restaurant bus announces its closure

A BUS that served tacos and Mexican food has called time on its trade.

Al-Burrito, which operated the restaurant bus with takeaway services from its Cosham base, posted its news on Facebook.

Jack New and Matt Sinden, owners of Al Burrito, which has closed

A message from the firm said: ‘We have had an amazing run but it is over. Sunday 22nd July will be our last day of trading. Thank you for your support and thank you to our staff for an amazing ride.’

The business was set up by pals Matt Sinden and Jack New in 2014. They used to also operate from a venue on Albert Road, Southsea. When that closed in 2016, they decided to carry on the business from a converted double-decker bus, which was also a firm favourite on the festival circuit.