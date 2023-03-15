News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago George Ezra cancels London O2 show after being diagnosed with illness
48 minutes ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
52 minutes ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
3 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
3 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
4 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June

Michelin star holder Restaurant 27 in Portsmouth will be closing in August - what's on their menu in final few months

Restaurant 27 will be closing in August – here is what you can expect on their menu in their last few months.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:25 GMT

Following the announcement that Kevin and Sophie Bingham, who own the Southsea business, have decided to take a break and close their doors whilst they are still doing well.

The couple have owned the business for the past 14 years and will be leaving as they go into their 15th year, and they are determined to make the most of their last five months operating within the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With a Michelin star, the restaurant is known for being one of the best in the city.

4 - Restaurant 27, South Parade, Southsea
4 - Restaurant 27, South Parade, Southsea
4 - Restaurant 27, South Parade, Southsea
Most Popular

They will continue to be open on Wednesday to Saturday between 6:15pm and 8:30pm and on Sunday between 12pm and 2pm.

SEE ALSO: Michelin star holder Restaurant 27 in Southsea will be closing in August

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will be offering their sample menu, which will cost £67.50 per person and will include smoked haddock and parmesan arancini, bbq glazed beef, pickled red onion and yellow pepper veloute and tahini, as well as a pre-desert, a selection of cheese and a desert which is dark chocolate, passion fruit and orange.

For the Sunday lunch it will cost £47.50 per person for a three course meal and there is a range of things to chose from including pork belly, roasted hake and pumpkin and truffle risotto for mains.

The restaurant has seen a number of customers make a booking in a bid to experience their food one last time before they offficially close on August 6.

If you would like to make a booking, contact the restaurant on 023 9287 6272 or via their website.

MichelinPortsmouthSouthsea