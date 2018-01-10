Minister in tour of  Kenwood after its  £6m refurbishment

Have your say

A MAJOR manufacturer has been visited by a minister following a £6m refurbishment.

Household name Kenwood, based in Havant, hosted treasury minister Andrew Jones.

All of the firm’s iconic products are designed and tested at the facility.

The company celebrated its 70th anniversary last year.

During the visit Mr Jones spoke with staff from all departments and saw some products in action.

He was invited by Havant MP Alan Mak, who also attended at the visit.

Mark Welch, chief executive at Kenwood, said: ‘We are delighted to have welcomed Andrew and Alan to Kenwood on the 70th anniversary of the company.

‘We see great opportunity in the future for food preparation that evolves to meet the changing consumer tastes and passion and it was good to highlight to Andrew and Alan the needs of the business within the region.’

Kenwood employs more than 250 people at its Havant site and has been based in the town since 1962.

Mr Mak said: ‘A strong local economy is my top priority, and I was delighted to bring treasury minister Andrew Jones to Havant to help me open Kenwood’s new experience centre.

‘I welcome Kenwood’s £6m investment into our area helping to secure local jobs.

‘Kenwood is a fantastic local business, and I’m delighted products designed in Havant are exported around the world boosting our local economy.’

After the tour Alan joined Mr Jones to open Kenwood’s brand new experience centre, a fully-operational cookery academy where anyone can go and learn how to cook and prepare food using the Kenwood products.

Business leaders were also invited to a question and answer session with the minister, where he spoke on the government’s Brexit plans and local issues.