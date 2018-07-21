Minister tells Fareham firm: ‘there’s a buzz about business’ 

Have your say

GOVERNMENT minister Greg Clark said there was a ‘buzz about business’ as he spoke to a Fareham firm at an air show.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spoke to members of the Farnborough Aerospace Consortium, including Barnbrook Systems, the Fareham-based family-owned manufacturing firm, at the Hampshire town’s air show.

Mr Clark said: ‘For me to see the exhibition hall so full is gratifying.

‘Businesses are driving forward opportunities in the aerospace sector including Farnborough Aerospace Consortium and its members.’

Mr Clark spoke to Tony Barnett, managing director of Barnbrook Systems and a director of FAC.

Tony said: ‘I spoke to several ministers about the importance of the sector and the need for optimism.

‘As Brexit approaches we are seeing a great deal of interest in FAC members from countries right around the world.

‘By being a member of FAC, businesses have an ideal platform from which to launch their products and services globally.’