Minister tells how trade bill is progressing in parliament

A GOVERNMENT bill is making its way through parliament.

The Trade Bill will set out how the government aims to create the powers necessary to replicate existing EU trade arrangements in UK law.

International trade secretary Dr Liam Fox said: ‘International trade creates jobs, helps lower prices for consumers and contributes to a growing economy – our Trade Bill will provide maximum certainty and continuity for business and consumers.

‘As an international economic department our priority is to ensure that we continue to benefit from the trade agreements that the EU already has with other countries.’