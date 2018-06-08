MMD Shipping announces big regeneration plans

Have your say

A NEW improvement project will help to strengthen Portsmouth’s credentials as a cargo market leader, says the port operating company.

Following the procurement of a number of long-term contracts, MMD Shipping Services, a leading importer of fresh produce, is improving its site to accommodate new business.

The renovation to the 22-acre city-centre site will help the company to meet changes in the industry.

Improvements include removing warehouses to create space for up to 1,200 additional containers and an additional 250 referee points.

This will double the terminal’s current capacity.

Cllr Ben Dowling, cabinet member for planning, regeneration and economic development, said: ‘It’s no surprise that global shipping companies see MMD as a key player for importing produce and cargo.

‘It’s essential that MMD adapts to handle the increase in business.’

MMD director Mike Sellers said: ‘This is an exciting time for the future of MMD.

‘We’re investing in response to the changing needs of our customers and the market more generally.’