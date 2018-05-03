Mobile giants team up to roll out repair service

Have your say

SAMSUNG has announced a new partnership with a Whiteley-based firm.

Telecommunications company Onecom has signed a deal with the mobile giant to expand its doorstep mobile phone and tablet repair service, WeFix.

WeFix is the UK’s only Samsung-approved doorstep repair service.

The business, formerly known as Reviveaphone, was created by Oliver Murphy.

Oliver secured a £50k investment from Dragons’ Den star Kelly Hoppen in 2014.

He later bought the shares back from Hoppen, and saw the company grow exponentially after receiving a six-figure investment from the founders of Onecom in 2017.

The company is on target to have 51 vehicles on the road by the end of the year, serving customers UK-wide.

Darren Ridge, CEO of Onecom, said: ‘We’re delighted that WeFix is to partner with Samsung on an innovative service delivering a new level of value to customers.

‘With fully trained, reliable and trustworthy specialists that deliver a high-standard and convenient mobile service, repairing Samsung devices will be both simple to organise and effective in the long run.’