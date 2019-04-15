Monsoon Accessorize preparing to close ‘dozens' of stores in latest hit on high street, reports

A FASHION retailer is preparing to close 'dozens’ of stores across the country, according to reports.

Monsoon Accessorize’s owner has brought in Deloitte to potentially oversee a raft of closures in the coming weeks.

The company has 270 stores in the UK including an Accessorize in Old Commercial Road in Portsmouth as well as a Monsoon in Fareham shopping centre in Westbury Road.

According to Sky News the retailer is preparing a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) in a bid to close stores and slash rents.

They have reported that sources claim ‘dozens' of shops could be closed, although that number has yet to be finalised.

This would be the latest in a raft of closures that have hit the high street over the last 18 months including the likes of Toys R Us and Maplin.

