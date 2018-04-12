More discounts on offer at Toys R Us as Portsmouth store prepares to close

Discounts at Toys R Us have been extended after the closing date for the company’s Portsmouth store was revealed.

Moorfields Advisory Limited, administrators for the company, has confirmed the branch in Ocean Retail Park will shut on Friday, April 20.

More discounts are on offer at Toys R Us

Simon Thomas, joint administrator and partner at Moorfields, said that discounts would be extended from today until the stores close.

He said: ‘The stores across the county will be open as usual until the last day of trading and we would encourage shoppers to make the most of the great deals on offer.

‘Extended discounts of up to 70 per cent are in place from today and offers are available on some of our best-known brands.’

The company has said the remaining 75 stores across the country will close by April 24.

Moorfields said all 2,054 employees have been informed and will be paid up until their last day of work.

The retail sector has had a dismal start to 2018, with the collapse of Toys R Us and Maplin and a host of firms undergoing painful restructurings, including New Look and eateries run by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, as well as Byron and Prezzo.

Earlier today Carpetright announced plans to axe 300 jobs and close 81 stores as part of a restructure.