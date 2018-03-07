More firms getting in on the apprentice action

Apprentices Todd Green, Shane Hutton and graduate engineer Jack Lee at Barnbrook Systems
Debbie Bulmer

The 11th annual National Apprenticeship Week is upon us, led and co-ordinated by the National Apprenticeship Service.

Firms including Fareham-based Barnbrook Systems are encouraging people to consider this fast track to a career.

Senior design engineer and former apprentice Andrew Gordon said: ‘It is important to develop and invest in young employees for the future.’

Trainee design engineer Todd Green, 20, is a Barnbrook apprentice. He said: ‘I would encourage other young people to consider an apprenticeship.

‘You don’t have the debt associated with university but you are paid while learning and gaining experience in a job.’