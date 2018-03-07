More firms getting in on the apprentice action

Have your say

The 11th annual National Apprenticeship Week is upon us, led and co-ordinated by the National Apprenticeship Service.

Firms including Fareham-based Barnbrook Systems are encouraging people to consider this fast track to a career.

Senior design engineer and former apprentice Andrew Gordon said: ‘It is important to develop and invest in young employees for the future.’

Trainee design engineer Todd Green, 20, is a Barnbrook apprentice. He said: ‘I would encourage other young people to consider an apprenticeship.

‘You don’t have the debt associated with university but you are paid while learning and gaining experience in a job.’