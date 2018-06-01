More than 2,000 people give thoughts on future water plans

A CONSULTATION on a draft water management plan received more than 2,000 responses from customers.

Portsmouth Water launched its consultation in March to ask customers and stakeholders to have their say on how they plan to secure water supplies for the next 25 years.

The draft plan proposes how the company will secure resilient water supplies.

Portsmouth Water has looked at how much water they have available today, how much they need to supply in the future, and then developed a number of options to make up any difference.

Neville Smith, managing director of Portsmouth Water, said: ‘I am delighted that so many of our customers have shown an interest and have taken the time to look at the proposals and importantly let us know their views.

‘Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and at the end of the consultation we will analyse all the responses to help us formulate the final plan.’

To look at the draft plan visit portsmouthwater.co.uk