More than 50 jobs created at luxury car firm due to strong sales

LUXURY car brand Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced strong worldwide sales and an investment boost that has created more than 50 manufacturing jobs.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, in Goodwood, Chichester, enjoyed a strong start to 2018. Worldwide sales were up 13 per cent compared with the same period in 2017.

Deliveries of the company’s pinnacle product, the eighth-generation Phantom, began in January, with the new Cullinan super-luxury SUV launching in May. Global demand for Wraith, Ghost and Dawn also remains keen.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer, said: ‘This is a very encouraging half-year result; it is a testament to our incredibly skilled and dedicated team at Goodwood, and underlines the trust and loyalty of our customers worldwide.’

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has created more than 50 new permanent jobs this year, primarily in skilled manufacturing roles. The Goodwood plant now employs over 1,800 people.

It also saw a record intake on its apprenticeship programme this year, with 23 new recruits due to join next month.