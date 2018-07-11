MOST POPULAR PUB NAMES REVEALED 

JUST like fish and chips, a roast dinner and a good cup of tea, the UK and Ireland are known around the world for their love of pubs and the unusual names that go with them.

From White Horses and Red Lions to Queens Arms and Kings Heads, there’s plenty to choose from.

However, while there’s no shortage of rare and quirkily-named pubs, there are certain names you seem to come across time and time again.

To find out the most popular pub name, Jury’s Inn compiled a list of over 58,000 pubs from across the UK and Ireland, highlighting the most popular names around the country.

Coming out on top was The Red Lion, with a whopping 517 pubs going by this name, followed by The Royal Oak, with 403 appearances.

In Hampshire, the White Hart came out top, with 19 pubs of that name, including ones in Denmead and Gosport.

Online definitions of the name’s origin say that hart is an archaic word for a mature white stag. The White Hart was the personal badge of Richard II, who probably derived it from the arms of his mother, Joan The Fair Maid of Kent heiress of Edmund of Woodstock. It may also have been a pun on his name, as in ‘Rich-hart’.

There was a White Hart pub in Portchester, however this changed into a convenience store in 2011.

Showing its love of the Royal Family, London’s most popular pub name is The Prince of Wales, with 29 drinking establishments with this name found across the capital.

Travelling further north, the most popular name in Greater Manchester is The Railway, which could be due to the city being home to the world’s first scheduled passenger railway service.

Heading to Wales, the people of the Vale of Glamorgan are hoping for good luck, with The Three Horseshoes being the most popular pub name in this county.

Up in the Scottish Borders, there are more pubs called The Cross Keys than anything else, while over in Northern Ireland’s County Down the top pub name is The Bridge.