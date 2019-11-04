Mothercare calls in administrators putting 2,500 jobs at risk

CHILDREN’S retailer Mothercare has called in administrators putting around 2,500 jobs at risk.

Mothercare, which has 79 UK stores including Havant and Southampton, said it will file a notice of intent to appoint administrators for the UK business later on Monday.

Mothercare UK slumped to a £36.9 million loss in the financial year to March, as it has struggled amid a period of turmoil for high street retailers.

SEE ALSO: Wickham restaurant opened last year by Masterchef finalist announces closure

The retailer, which has around 500 full-time staff and 2,000 part-time employees, is set to follow the likes of Bonmarche, Jack Wills and Karen Millen, which have gone bust in recent months.

The global Mothercare group said it has undertaken a review of the UK business and found that it is ‘not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability’.

SEE ALSO: These are the newest shops to open at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth

It said the business is therefore unable to satisfy the cash needs of the UK arm and is therefore filing the notice as part of the restructuring and refinancing process.

Mothercare added that the listed group remains profitable despite the problems facing its UK division.