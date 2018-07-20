Motor group helps Fareham charity to secure £1,500 grant 

A MOTOR group has shown its support for a Fareham chairty and helped it to secure a £1,500 grant.

Hendy Group picked The Rainbow Centre as one of its official good causes and also nominated it for the Enterprise Holdings Foundation grant earlier this year.

The charity, which helps people with cerebral palsy, was successful in its application and Karl Lord, from Enterprise, visited the centre with Vicky Hart to present a cheque for £1,500.

Fundraiser Sarah Hudson said: ‘We are extremely grateful to Hendy Group for securing this wonderful sum for us. We do not receive any statutory funding and this fantastic donation will fund 15 sessions for an adult or a child here at the centre.’

Vicky Hart, from Hendy, said: ‘When we heard about the grant we immediately knew the centre deserved to be a recipient. We’re thrilled to have helped them.’