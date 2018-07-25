Motor group marks 1,000 years of experience 

STAFF at a south coast motor firm have amassed more than 1,000 years of experience across its 240-strong team, according to new research.

The Peter Cooper Motor Group conducted a staff study across its divisions – sales, after sales, technicians, body shop, administration and management.

Darren Cooper, group managing director, said: ‘We are very proud of our heritage and the loyalty that we build among our staff and customers. It is testimony to the loyalty of the company that over 89 staff across the group have five years or more experience, with six having over 35 years.

‘We have a depth of experience across our business – which is very reassuring for our customers.’

To mark this, a ‘1000’ cake was baked and shared. The Peter Cooper Motor Group has five showrooms, including one in Bilton Way, Portsmouth.