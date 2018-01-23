Mountjoy bosses hold first staff awards ceremony

Have your say

CONSTRUCTION and refurbishment company Mountjoy has launched its first awards ceremony to celebrate its staff.

The inaugural event, dubbed the Integrity Awards, was held at the Pyramids Centre in Southsea to recognise staff from across the company.

Paul Deluchy collects his Managing Directors Award

Over 180 people attended the ceremony out of the 300 strong staff who work in offices in Portsmouth, Southampton and beyond.

Employees were nominated by colleagues, managers and independent panels to ensure fairness across the board.

Staff celebrated their wins at the seaside venue while raising money for charity, as a raffle was held in aid of local cause Simon Says, a charity which supports bereaved children.

The raffle raised £2,365, which Mountjoy then doubled.

At the time of the event, the company had already raised £6,603 throughout 2017 for the cause.

Many of the events’ winners came from Mountjoys Portsmouth branch.

The Integrity Built-in Award was won by Portsmouth repairs manager Andy Patten.

The Health and Safety Award, sponsored by SMI, was won by Portsmouth-based electrician Steve Reece.

Steve was praised for playing a significant role in keeping both himself and his colleagues safe and healthy.

On the ceremony, managing director Simon Ingram said: ‘Since the launch of our Integrity Awards in January 2017 we have had great success in staff nominating their colleagues,

‘We are extremely pleased that our staff have completely committed to the scheme with over 40 employees recognised for the work they do day in day out.

‘We are now looking forward to an even bigger and better awards celebration this year.’