Moves to improve mobile coverage

HAMPSHIRE Chamber of Commerce is throwing its weight behind a campaign to identify, share and improve areas of no mobile phone coverage.

The business membership organisation says that despite welcome progress in network rollout for voice and text, there are still too many so-called ‘not spots’ where coverage is unavailable or weak.

These often occur in busy commercial centres and major road and rail routes, creating connection problems for businesses and consumers alike.

The chamber is urging mobile users to log ‘not spots’ they experience on a simple online form detailing the locality and mobile service provider.

Ross McNally, Hampshire Chamber executive chairman, said: ‘The aim is to share and report gaps in coverage that are causing real connection problems right here in Hampshire.

‘We’re linking with British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) who are building up the national not spot picture.

‘We want to bring together all those involved in delivering coverage – industry and government – with our local business communities so we can identify priorities for action locally.’

Mr McNally added: ‘Robust mobile infrastructure is a business essential. It’s all about fixing a fundamental part of the business environment to remove barriers to growth.’

A BCC survey of more than 1,400 companies found a fifth of firms say the mobile network does not meet their needs in accessing customers.