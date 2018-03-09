MP calls for action on ‘devastating’ single-use plastics

Have your say

Conservative MP for Gosport Caroline Dinenage met with the Marine Conservation Society this week.

Attempting to give up single-use plastics for Lent, she learned how everyday tasks can have a disproportionately harmful impact on our environment.

She said: ‘Unless we take urgent action, there will be more plastic in our oceans than fish by 2050.

‘We live in a fantastic coastal location and have a responsibility to take better care of it.’

It comes as The News teams up with businesses to put an end to single-use plastics with The Last Straw campaign.

