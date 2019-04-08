MP celebrates the best of Gosport’s tourist attractions 

A POLITICIAN enjoyed a taste of Gosport’s tourist attractions in support of English Tourism Week.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage visited Haslar Marina where she saw the newly refurbished restaurant ship Trinity’s at the Lightship, had a tour of the marina, and met some of the businesses and charities based on the site.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage visits the Trinitys at the Lightship for English Tourism Week, pictured with owners and marina staff

She then visited the Diving Museum to unveil one of four new exhibits which were on display when it opened for its ninth season last weekend.

Caroline said: ‘I really enjoyed my visit to the Haslar Marina and tasting the new menu at Trinity’s at the Lightship. It was fantastic to learn more about what the marina has to offer, not only to locals but also to tourists.

‘We are so lucky to have a number of fantastic tourist attractions on our doorstep, and it was an honour to unveil one of the new globally significant exhibits.’