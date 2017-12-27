MP hopes to inspire future engineers

Have your say

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage says she wants more young people to get into the field of engineering.

The news comes as the UK faces an estimated shortfall of 20,000 engineering graduates per year.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘At a national and local level, there is a huge amount of incredible activity already happening across the industry to encourage young people into the sector.

‘Locally we have had some fantastic success with the new CEMAST which has trained thousands of engineers and works alongside local businesses.’