AN MP has helped to launch a national campaign by Superdrug to recruit 500 apprenticeships in 2018.

The firm’s Havant store, in partnership with MP Alan Mak, announced that an apprentice will be placed in every Superdrug store across the country.

Mr Mak, co-chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Apprenticeships, has also confirmed that his Havant Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair will return again in March 2018.