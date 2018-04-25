MP praises Hovertravel’s contribution to economy and tourism

A PORTSMOUTH MP has highlighted the contribution made by a hovercraft firm to the local economy.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan celebrated St George’s Day earlier this week with a visit to the Hovertravel terminal in Southsea.

There, the MP met with managing director Neil Chapman and spoke to apprentices about their roles and development.

Hovertravel uses a number of apprentices to support its daily operations and bring tourists to the area.

The visitor economy generates around £600m for Portsmouth annually and supports thousands of jobs.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I was delighted to celebrate St George’s Day aboard our iconic hovercraft, highlighting the great offer English tourism has to make to people across the UK and around the world.

‘It was also fantastic to hear about Hovertravel’s contribution to our local economy and talk with the company’s apprentices who are bringing great value to our area and building their expertise on the job.’

Sarah Tomlinson, HR manager at Hovertravel, said: ‘This was an excellent opportunity for our apprentices to tell Stephen their individual stories and explain why they chose an apprenticeship programme rather than going to university.

‘They were also able tell him about the type of work they do, how they contribute to the company and how our apprentice initiative is helping them to progress with their career and further studies.’