MP promotes tourism with a visit to Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower 

A POLITICIAN has paid a visit to one of Portsmouth’s leading attractions to promote tourism in the city.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan visited Emirates Spinnaker Tower to meet with the staff during English Tourism Week, an annual celebration that showcases the quality and diversity of tourism in England.

The latest figures show that within 12 months, Portsmouth welcomed around 9.3m visitors and as an employment sector tourism accounts for nearly 13 per cent of all jobs in the city.

Stephen said: ‘We know that tourism is significant for Portsmouth because of all the high-quality attractions the city boasts. From the Mary Rose Museum to Spinnaker Tower, our city is on the map as a national leader when it comes to the tourism industry. We are all aware that our seaside destination draws people from our own shores and internationally.

‘Tourism plays an integral role in the economy of our city and I am pleased to be part of English Tourism Week’s excellent campaign to showcase the first-rate attractions that we have.’

Tony Sammut, general manager of Emirates Spinnaker Tower said: ‘It’s been our pleasure to welcome Stephen to the tower to showcase the variety of tourist experiences we have. The Spinnaker Tower is the best place to begin a trip to Portsmouth.’