MP visits top five attraction

THE Royal Navy Submarine Museum welcomed a local MP to celebrate English Tourism Week.

Caroline Dinenage visited the Gosport-based Museum which is home to HMS Alliance, Britain’s only remaining Second World War submarine.

The venue receives over 100,000 visitors a year and joins Stonehenge and Bath’s Roman Baths in the top five most-visited English sites outside of London.

Caroline said: ‘I really enjoyed my visit to the Submarine Museum,

‘We are so lucky to have a number of fantastic tourist attractions on our doorstep.

‘Some of these locations have been used recently in TV programmes, such as Doctor Who and the new Transformers film, helping put Gosport firmly on the map!’