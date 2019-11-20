Much-loved breakfast joint Mumms Cafe in Southsea gets refurbishment after being taken over by new owners

A POPULAR Southsea cafe has undergone a complete refurbishment after being taken over by new owners.

Mumms Cafe on Highland Road, Southsea has been given a facelift by its new owners who took over in May this year.

@Mumms Cafe in Highland Road, Southsea, has recently been taken over with new ownership and refurbished.''Picture: Sarah Standing (191119-1325)

The cafe was closed for three months during the refurbishment, which included a higher ceiling, a new outdoor sign and logo and redecoration of the whole cafe.

There is now a modern, contemporary look with plants, wooden furniture and artwork on the walls.

Except for new owner Kutsal Altin, the staff have remained the same.

He is offering free cups of tea to customers to apologise for the fact that, before he took over, there was never any central heating and a piece of glass in one of the windows was missing, often meaning customers and staff were cold.

READ MORE: Home Bargains will shut ALL of its stores on Boxing Day - for this heartwarming reason

He said: ‘We have tried to make it more cool and contemporary looking and looking good. We have upgraded the food but tried to keep the prices the same.’

He has worked in restaurants across the city, including in Nemrut on Albert Road and Mardin Cafe on Copnor Road.

The diner-cafe has been a popular spot for residents over the years.

READ MORE: Fareham site left vacant by closed fancy dress shop Razzamatazz to become a 'community space' as Autism Hampshire's first charity shop

Kutsal said: ‘People come in here and say that they came here when they were 16, I say “how old are you now?” and they will say 90.’

The menu has stayed more or less the same with their much-loved favourites remaining and a few new meals added, which are cooked using local produce.

Chef Helena Lucas has been working at the cafe for around nine years and says she’s seen an improvement under the new owners.

She said: ‘It’s very child and dog friendly now. I absolutely love it. I really like it. We haven’t had any complaints from regulars who have been coming here for years, we’ve had so much good feedback for what [Kutsal] has done and he’s worked hard.’

One of the shop’s new features is a front window that can be completely opened on one half of the shop, which the owners plan to make full use of in the summer months.