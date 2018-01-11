Much-loved city pub is at the ‘top of its game’ ahead of official relaunch, says landlord

AS IT gears up for its official launch tonight, the landlord of a new city pub says his venue is at ‘the top of its game’.

Boss of the Lord John Russell in Southsea, Chris Vaux, will welcome patrons for a party this evening cementing the pub’s future in Albert Road.

It comes after the much-loved drinking hole – formerly known as Little Johnny Russells – underwent a top-to-bottom refurbishment before being re-branded and re-opened to the public last month.

As it celebrates its return from 6pm tonight, visitors will enjoy energetic live music, free bubbly on arrival and tasters from the pub’s quirky menu.

Mr Vaux said: ‘We are really excited to welcome patrons old and new to our launch party.

‘This has always been a popular pub and what we are not trying to do is overwrite the efforts of those who ran it before us, but breathe new life into it and build a diverse client base.

‘Although we’ve been open since December 4, this is our chance to really celebrate what we have to offer with the public.

‘I can’t wait to meet everyone who comes along.’

Since opening five weeks ago, the Lord John Russell was named one of the top December performers for its overseeing pub company, Ei Group.

And with this early indication of good custom under its belt, Mr Vaux hopes the venue will go from strength to strength.

He said: ‘The reception since we opened up has been absolutely fantastic.

‘What I and my brilliant team are trying to do is bring back that notion of a public house – to make the Lord John Russell a comfortable place to eat and drink, like a home away from home.

‘So far this is going well, but there are going to be constant developments here.

‘We want to introduce quiz nights, cement our position as a home for great live music and keep this pub at the top of its game.

‘I’m very excited to see what the future holds for us.’

The pub’s return was marked by the introduction of a quirky, meaty menu – boasting burgers, British classics and gourmet hot dogs from London firm, Banger Bros.

Visitors can also enjoy a range of more than 40 gins and tonics, comprising flavours from rhubarb to elderflower.

Encouraging would-be customers to get a feel for the pub at its party tonight, Mr Vaux said: ‘Shake off the January blues and come and be part of something special.’

To attend the official launch, RSVP via email to molly@rochecom.com by 5pm tonight.

Doors open at 6pm and the party is for over-18s only.