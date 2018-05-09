Much-needed homes and jobs at Portchester site

Have your say

A NEW housing development in Portchester is set to support around 500 jobs.

Persimmon Homes South Coast, based in Fareham, has opened Harbourside View, in Cranleigh Road.

The firm said that a ‘large amount of people’ have already expressed interest in the properties.

The site will feature 120 homes alongside a large open space and play area.

Roles available will include direct staff, contractors and a wider supplier network.

Planners hope that a three-bedroom Clayton Corner showhome will be ready for launch this summer, with first home owners completing in the autumn.

The properties will range from two, three, four and five-bedroom options.

Persimmon Homes was launched in 1972 in York.

The group operates 31 regional businesses, including its Fareham office.

Once Harbourside View is launched, people will be able to buy off-plan.

Graeme Cole, head of sales at Persimmon Homes South Coast, said: ‘This development is certainly attracting some interest, as it will appeal to a wide cross-section of buyers.

‘It is also in a great location, close to a public footpath to the coast and local amenities with good commuter links.’