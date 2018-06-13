Multimillion pound investment brings gigabit internet to Portsmouth

BUSINESSES in Portsmouth can now benefit from gigabit speed broadband after a multimillion pound investment.

Telecoms and internet firm M12 Solutions, in Fareham – under its new brand name Giganet – has rolled-out a full fibre network in the city with infrastructure provider CityFibre.

CityFibre has invested millions into bringing Portsmouth’s existing infrastructure up to speed. The city is the latest to be added to the CityFibre network of 42 UK towns and cities.

Andrew Skipsey, managing director of M12, said: ‘This gives us a genuine competitive advantage in the delivery of next generation Gigabit-capable fibre connectivity.’

Mr Skipsey said a government voucher scheme is available to cover up to £3,000 installation costs. ‘This means that small firms can now get a full fibre service with a sensible price tag. We urge companies to take action quickly,’ he said.