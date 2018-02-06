Mum and daughter team to open new hair salon in town

Have your say

Kate Preston, 49 and her daughter Liberty Rock, 26, are co-directors of Kate Preston Salons, an independent hair and beauty enterprise.

They already have a busy salon in Arundel Drive, Fareham, and are planning to open a refurbished and rebranded salon in Stoke Road, Gosport.

Currently called Affinity, the new salon is scheduled to open next month.

Liberty said: ‘We’re both really excited about our new venue.

‘Many of our clients come from Gosport and the surrounding area so it will be more convenient for them.’

Kate added: ‘I and my fourteen staff concentrate fully on the cutting and styling, the latest colour trends, hair extensions, beauty treatments and manicures.

‘But Liberty has enhanced our family business with additional business management and modern marketing skills.

‘She’s the driving force behind our new venture.’

Kate began hairdressing as a Saturday girl in an outer London salon at the age of 16.

By the time she was nineteen she had moved to Fareham and was a stylist and manager of Headmasters salon in Park Gate.

Kate decided to raise her family in the city and continued to build her empire in Portsmouth.

In 2016, she was crowned The News’ Life Achievement Award winner at The Business Excellence Awards.

The Kate Preston Salon has been nominated for three awards at this year’s ceremony and is hoping to take home another accolade.

The team has previously won numerous awards including the English Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year 2017 and Women’s Stylist of the Year 2016.