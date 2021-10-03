Mum blogger from Gosport books liberating sexy photoshoot and urges others to do the same

Blogger Laura Belbin, from Gosport is best known for her Instagram page Knee Deep in Life, but she recently took part in a photoshoot at Liberty Photography in Southsea. Picture by Liberty Photpgraphy.

Blogger Laura Belbin, from Gosport is best known for her Instagram page Knee Deep in Life, where she regularly mocks ridiculous celebrity looks.

She recreates daring outfits and crazy online trends, putting a ‘human’ spin on them and often isn’t afraid to show off what is usually seen as imperfections.

But she has recently connected with her sexier side in a photoshoot, where she wore gorgeous lingerie, and pretty feminine frocks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blogger Laura Belbin, from Gosport is best known for her Instagram page Knee Deep in Life, but she recently took part in a photoshoot at Liberty Photography in Southsea. Picture by Liberty Photpgraphy.

Laura said she was nervous before the shoot with Portsmouth-based Liberty Photography – a company which is centred around celebrating the female body and natural beauty.

The mum-of-two said: ‘I did something terrifying on Saturday. I did sexy. Sounds stupid, but I was bricking it. Mainly because the truth is, I've never done it before. I've never felt like sexy was allowed.

‘They welcomed me with open arms, and for the first time in my life I was invited to be sexy, for me! Not for anyone else, just me.’

Laura hopes to make other women feel that they can find beauty within themselves, regardless of barriers blocking them from doing so.

She added: ‘I ask, beg and beg you all to celebrate yourselves this way, clothed or naked. It is liberating and follow, support and book a Liberty shoot.’

Laura has started a movement on the social media platform to elevate women’s voices and get more people talking about their own beauty without shame.

She said: ‘Let's start a little movement of freedom, celebrating whatever we look like, in whatever moment, dressed or undressed. Take a moment to just call yourself a goddess and how much you deserve to have a photo on your grid of you looking amazing, funny, silly, or just having an amazing time.

‘This platform needs to be filled with voices, big and small and bodies need to be celebrated more no matter how they look.

‘I am passionate about voices being heard from every community. I need this to be more of a thing, where women don't feel ashamed, or crushed by societies opinions over who they are.”