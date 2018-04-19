Mum’s disgust after girl, seven, is sold penis-shaped sweets at Portsmouth shop

A MOTHER has told of her disgust after learning that her two young daughters had been sold rude-shaped sweets at a local shopping centre.

Hilary Way was shocked when, after returning from a shopping trip, her daughters Maisie, aged 7, and Bethany, 12 were carrying a half eaten tub of rude sweets from a shop named ‘LOL’, which stands for Laugh Out Loud.

Hilary Way and her daughter, Maisie, 7

Hilary said: ‘The girls had gone to town with their auntie and nan.

‘They had popped to a shop called LOL. The buggy was too big to fit down the aisles of the small shop so the girls took their pocket money while my sister and mum waited for them at the front door.’

The girls purchased the sweets, believed to cost around £1.99 per pot, and brought them home.

Hilary added: ‘I was completely taken aback.

The sweets sold to Hilary Way's daughters by a shop in Cascades, Portsmouth

‘I’m horrified to think that my two young girls were walking about eating these, and that a shop could be so irresponsible as to sell them!

‘I visited the shop the next day but was not given an apology. The woman working there was incredibly frosty towards me.

‘I asked how could you sell these to children? Don’t you see how inappropriate this is?’

The store sells a variety of toys, sweets and gadgets suitable for children but also sells a small stock of adult-friendly products, including karma sutra playing cards.

The shop in the Cascades shopping centre, Portsmouth were the sweets were bought

Hilary said: ‘There is no sign to say the products are for an appropriate age group. They aren’t cordoned off. My girls thought they were innocent sweets.

‘Seeing them come home with them was really upsetting.’

A representative from LOL, an independently owned shop, said: ‘The product was a new line that we were trying, which was in our adult humour section.

‘It should not have ever been sold to children and was done so by mistake on a very busy day.

‘As soon as we were made aware of the incident, the product was removed from the shelf.

‘As a result of this we have now decided not to continue to sell it, as we can see that the item can be confusing and if children were to see it, they may not realise what they actually are and may think they were normal sweets.

‘We would like to apologise for the incident and any upset this may have caused.’