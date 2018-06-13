Mumpreneur from Bedhampton makes national awards short-list

Have your say

MUMPRENEUR Claudine Russell – who quit her office administrator role to set up her own complementary therapy business – has been short-listed for a national award.

Claudine, from Bedhampton, has made the final of the ‘spirit’ category of The Mpower National Business Awards, which celebrates working parents.

Claudine, mother to four-year-old Harry, gave up work to start Top2Toe Therapies in 2016.

She said: ‘All I have ever wanted to do is help people. I have put my heart and soul into my business in order to make a difference to people’s lives.

‘I am more than just a complementary therapist, I genuinely care about the wellbeing of others. These awards are a great platform for my work to be recognised.’

The winners will be announced at The Mpower Gala, in London, on June 23.