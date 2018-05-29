‘Mumpreneur’ nominated for Cheerleader accolade

Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH-based mum and business owner has been selected in the final line-up of the Mpower Business Awards.

The ceremony celebrates UK parents who juggle business with family life.

Louise Broadbridge, founder of Let’s Talk Birth and Baby, has been shortlisted for the ‘Cheerleader’ prize.

The ‘mumpreneur’ also has a chance of winning the Mpower Women of the Year 2018 accolade.

Let’s Talk Birth and Baby offers antenatal courses and support in locations across Hampshire, West Sussex and London.

The mum-of-two is a practicing midwife and an expert in antenatal education.

She provides expecting couples with all the information and support they require for the arrival of their baby.

Louise said: ‘Being a mum in business is far harder and far more rewarding than I ever imagined.

‘The feedback I receive from couples that have been on one of the courses makes all the work worthwhile.

‘I love the fact that my children see the importance of striving for excellence and that having a family is compatible with success.’

Winners will be announced at the ceremony, held at the Holiday Inn Bloomsbury, in London on June 23.