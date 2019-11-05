Nando's is giving away free food during November - here's how to claim

Winter is fast approaching and Nando’s is offering weekly giveaways for hungry customers throughout this month.
All you have to do to claim free food from the chain is prove that you’re craving a Nando’s. Here’s everything you need to know:
What is on offer?
No matter what your favourite dish from Nando’s is, there will be something to satisfy your cravings with these weekly giveaways.
Each week, something new is on offer to claim:
4 to 6 November – Free side
11 to 13 November – Free three wings
18 to 20 November – Free vegetarian burger
25 to 27 November – Free quarter chicken
The promotion will run each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in November during opening hours.
How you can claim
In order to claim your Nando’s freebie, you must be able to prove that you’re really craving a Nando’s. To do that, it’s all up to the predictive text on your mobile phone.
When you type in the phrase ‘I’m craving’, your phone keyboard’s predictive text must show one of the following words or phrases:
Nando’s
Peri-Peri
Chips
Peri-salted chips
¼ Chicken
Wings
Spicy rice
Coleslaw
Garlic bread
Corn on the cob (or just corn)
Creamy mash
Macho peas
Saucy spinach
Grains ‘n’ greens
Long stem broccoli
After that, to unlock your Nando’s freebie you’ll need to make a minimum spend of £7.
The offer can be claimed on any order placed within a restaurant to eat-in or takeaway.