Nando's is giving away free food during November - here's how to claim

Winter is fast approaching and Nando’s is offering weekly giveaways for hungry customers throughout this month.

All you have to do to claim free food from the chain is prove that you’re craving a Nando’s. Here’s everything you need to know:

Fancy some free Nando's? (Photo: Shutterstock)

What is on offer?

No matter what your favourite dish from Nando’s is, there will be something to satisfy your cravings with these weekly giveaways.

Each week, something new is on offer to claim:

4 to 6 November – Free side

11 to 13 November – Free three wings

18 to 20 November – Free vegetarian burger

25 to 27 November – Free quarter chicken

The promotion will run each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in November during opening hours.

How you can claim

In order to claim your Nando’s freebie, you must be able to prove that you’re really craving a Nando’s. To do that, it’s all up to the predictive text on your mobile phone.

When you type in the phrase ‘I’m craving’, your phone keyboard’s predictive text must show one of the following words or phrases:

Nando’s

Peri-Peri

Chips

Peri-salted chips

¼ Chicken

Wings

Spicy rice

Coleslaw

Garlic bread

Corn on the cob (or just corn)

Creamy mash

Macho peas

Saucy spinach

Grains ‘n’ greens

Long stem broccoli

After that, to unlock your Nando’s freebie you’ll need to make a minimum spend of £7.

The offer can be claimed on any order placed within a restaurant to eat-in or takeaway.