Naomi House has launched their online lottery service and is giving away a new car to a winner

A HOSPICE charity has launched a new website allowing supporters to play the charity’s lottery online.

Naomi House & Jacksplace set up the website has been given an early boost by supporters at Beal’s Estate Agents.

The independent property specialists, in partnership with Richmond Motor Group, have provided the charity with a brand new MG MG3 hatchback as the grand prize of the Christmas bumper lottery draw.

Paul Morgan, director of fundraising at the charity said: ‘Our regular weekly lottery attracts thousands of players each week, each hoping to win the grand prize of £1,000. We see a surge in player numbers when we have our summer and Christmas bumper draws, and thanks to Beal’s and Richmond Motor Group, we expect this year’s Christmas draw to be an unprecedented success. We are hugely fortunate to have such brilliant supporters and we thank them for their incredible generosity.’