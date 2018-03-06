NATIONAL: Worker caught urinating in can at production plant which serves Coca-Cola

A worker at a company that manufacturers cans for drinks giants Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster was marched off the premises after being caught urinating in one of the empty cans.

Fellow workers at the Ball Corporation plant in Milton Keynes watched in disgust as the employee performed his action in public.

Bull Corporation has can plants all over the world

‘It was not only revolting but a real hygiene risk. Who would want pee all over their drinks can?’ said one source for the factory.

It is understood the man, in his early 40s, was a temporary worker but had been at the factory for several months.

‘As soon as it happened he was marched off the premises and has not been allowed back,’ said the source.

‘It’s just not acceptable behaviour. And nobody can understand why he did it. The workers are allowed breaks and if he needed the loo, all he had to do was ask.’

Some workers claim the company simply cleaned up the urine spillage area and allowed production to continue after the bizarre incident.

But Ball Corporation bosses say the affected can was not on the production line at the Milton Keynes factory.

A spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that an incident took place at the Ball Milton Keynes can manufacturing plant yesterday.

‘A temporary employee was found to have breached our hygiene processes and was dismissed from the company.

‘We can also confirm that only one can was affected, and that the affected can was not on our production line. We submit our cans to stringent hygiene and quality tests before sending them to our customers.

‘Our internal processes ensured this incident was identified promptly.’

- Ball Corporation’s canning plant is only around 100 metres away from the massive Coca Cola bottling factory in Northfield industrial estate

- Three big customers for Ball Corporation’s canning market in the UK are Coca Cola, Carlsberg Lager and the Monster brand energy drinks.

- The Ball Corporation has canning factories all over the world. Between them they produce eight billion empty aluminium cans every year for drinks companies.